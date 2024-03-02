Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $591.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

