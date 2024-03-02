SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SCWX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

