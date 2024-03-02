SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SecureWorks Trading Up 2.3 %

SCWX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.