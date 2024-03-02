SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.