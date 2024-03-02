Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.73.

NYSE SEE opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

