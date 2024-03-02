Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

