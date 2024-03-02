Scott Bizily Sells 1,909 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT opened at $29.37 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

