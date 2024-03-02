Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.36

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 98667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

