Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Schrödinger updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

