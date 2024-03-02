Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,937 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

