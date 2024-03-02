Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

