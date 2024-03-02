Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

