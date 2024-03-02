Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1,569.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Atkore worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.02. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $173.23.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,905 shares of company stock worth $21,452,800 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

