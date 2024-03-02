Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 484.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,097 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock worth $3,804,672. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.3 %

SMG opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

