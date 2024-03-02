Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

FI opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

