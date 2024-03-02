Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 263,957 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 283.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,957 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Flowserve worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

