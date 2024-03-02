Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,568 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Liberty Global worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Global by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,754,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBTYA stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

