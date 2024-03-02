Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,521 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.18 and a 200 day moving average of $278.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

