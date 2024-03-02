Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 755,195 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1,071.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,195 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Toast worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

