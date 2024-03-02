SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 226.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,331,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SBA Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,146 shares of company stock worth $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.