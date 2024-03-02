SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 255,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.75%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

