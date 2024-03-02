Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at C$27.18 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$25.75 and a 1 year high of C$36.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.8960162 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. Also, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total transaction of C$901,453.07. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $425,567. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

