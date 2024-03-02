Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.