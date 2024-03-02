Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

SANA opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 1,818,181 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

