Salvatore R. Defrancesco, Jr. Sells 417 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) CFO Salvatore R. Defrancesco, Jr. sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $20,628.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,283.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $49.12 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $279.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 969.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 220,607 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,923,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

