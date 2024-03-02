Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.680-9.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.6 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.68-9.76 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

