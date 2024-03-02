Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37-2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.12-9.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

Salesforce stock opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.86.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,005,454,000 after buying an additional 1,240,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

