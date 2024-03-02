Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 237,009 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

