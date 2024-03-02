Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 237,009 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.