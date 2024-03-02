Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.