Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
In other Ryder Capital news, insider David Bottomley purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($32,679.74). Company insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
