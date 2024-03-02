RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $89.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

