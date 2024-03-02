Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.76 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

