Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of RGLD opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

