Royal Bank of Canada Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.