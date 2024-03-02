Royal Bank of Canada Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SVI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of StorageVault Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.41.

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

