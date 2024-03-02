Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $246.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

