Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Lessened by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

