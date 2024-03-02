Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

RCKT stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 13.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.