Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox
Insider Transactions at Roblox
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.