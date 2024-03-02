Robert W. Baird Trims Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price to $40.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 86.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

