Robert W. Baird Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $105.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

GMS opened at $90.60 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

