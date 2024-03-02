Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Riverside Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of RRI stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Riverside Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.55.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

