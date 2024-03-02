Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Riverside Resources Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of RRI stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Riverside Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.55.
About Riverside Resources
