ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of LFWD stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
About ReWalk Robotics
