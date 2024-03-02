ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LFWD stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.