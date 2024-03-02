Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.53.

NYSE RVLV opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 122,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 176,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

