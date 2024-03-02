Reviewing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -66.86% -57.95% Mesoblast -1,061.43% -16.32% -12.26%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($8.30) -2.66 Mesoblast $7.50 million 27.62 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -1.82

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $59.63, suggesting a potential upside of 170.04%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 598.53%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Jasper Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.