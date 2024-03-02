Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 27 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 21.9 %

LON RSG opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £468.60 million, a PE ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.71. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

