Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 27 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Trading Up 21.9 %
LON RSG opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £468.60 million, a PE ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.71. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.