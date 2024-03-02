Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

