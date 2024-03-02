Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Relx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.