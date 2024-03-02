Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Relx Price Performance
NYSE RELX opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Relx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
