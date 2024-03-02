Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $79,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,610 shares of company stock valued at $31,268,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.3 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $320.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.89 and its 200-day moving average is $276.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $333.33. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

