Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.68. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

